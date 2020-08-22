Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.80

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and traded as high as $50.50. Clairvest Group shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.25. The company has a market cap of $719.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.93.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($38.04) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Clairvest Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

