Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell Sells 438,500 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 438,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $17,544,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NET stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.88.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

