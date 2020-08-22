Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.