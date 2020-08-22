Comparing Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Color Star Technology (NYSE:HHT)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ameresco alerts:

This table compares Ameresco and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 4.36% 11.00% 3.46% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $866.93 million 1.68 $44.44 million $0.83 36.84 Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.30 -$14.39 million N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameresco and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 0 6 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameresco presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Ameresco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Ameresco beats Color Star Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 99 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.