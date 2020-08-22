Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 469 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $38,490.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,721,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,607,981.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $265,542.97.

On Friday, August 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $244,746.24.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70.

CRVL opened at $80.00 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVL shares. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,199 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CorVel by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CorVel by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

