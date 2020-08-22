Critical Comparison: Tidewater (SII) vs. The Competition

Tidewater (NYSE: SII) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tidewater to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million $10.20 million 1,015.25 Tidewater Competitors $5.72 billion $870.89 million 47.89

Tidewater’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Tidewater Competitors -4.23% -14.24% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tidewater and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tidewater Competitors 435 1243 1278 71 2.33

Tidewater presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.82%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tidewater is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tidewater pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tidewater pays out 1,725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 27.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tidewater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tidewater lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Tidewater peers beat Tidewater on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

