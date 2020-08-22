CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 403 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Assurant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $120.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

