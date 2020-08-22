CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 13,316 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

FTI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

