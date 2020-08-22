CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 263 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ball by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,046 shares of company stock worth $4,287,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

