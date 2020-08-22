DA Davidson Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $310.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.76.

NYSE:PANW opened at $269.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

