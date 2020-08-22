Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Digiliti Money Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DGLT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Digiliti Money Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT)

Digiliti Money Group, Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) financial technology (fintech) solutions to the financial services industry in the United States. It provides Select Mobile Money, a prepaid mobile money platform that links various mobile banking features with a prepaid debit card issued by financial institutions or alternative financial service (AFS) providers.

