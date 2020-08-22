Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $417,040.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,183,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $767,382.00.

Diodes stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

