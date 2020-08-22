Domtar (TSE:UFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.36

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and traded as high as $38.26. Domtar shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 26,397 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 214.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

