Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 467.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 993,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 231,380 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 63,130 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

