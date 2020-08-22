Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after acquiring an additional 192,859 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 208,031 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $207.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

