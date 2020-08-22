Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $51,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $289.68 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $295.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.94, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

