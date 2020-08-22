Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,670 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $121,840,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $106,956,000.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

