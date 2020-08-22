Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,767 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $158.37 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

