Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.84

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.84 and traded as low as $36.25. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 19,102,361 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 291.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 732.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

