Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Entergy worth $26,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

