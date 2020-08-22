Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 58.4% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

