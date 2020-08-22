EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $308.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.44. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $314.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.