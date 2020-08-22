EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.80

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.80 and traded as high as $207.60. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at $207.50, with a volume of 48,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 25.12 and a current ratio of 25.12.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

