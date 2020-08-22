Eric Gilpin Sells 2,981 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $44,804.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $56,347.54.

On Thursday, August 6th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 128.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

