Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 11,828 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44.

Shares of FB stock opened at $267.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.60. The company has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Carve CapitalAB acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 352,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

