FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $959.14

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $959.14 and traded as high as $1,024.00. FDM Group shares last traded at $995.00, with a volume of 61,224 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDM shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 960.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 867.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.47), for a total value of £206,000 ($269,316.25). Also, insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £6,231.25 ($8,146.49).

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

