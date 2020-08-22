Financial Comparison: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 77.31 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -4.74

Verona Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -118.18% -77.97% Sorrento Therapeutics -760.19% -490.67% -38.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verona Pharma and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.42%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.80%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

