Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $284.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.17. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

