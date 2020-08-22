Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE MET opened at $37.28 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.