Financial Partners Group Inc Has $910,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

