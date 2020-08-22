FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,254,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $48,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after buying an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,414,000 after buying an additional 1,952,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,070,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

Shares of FE opened at $28.11 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

