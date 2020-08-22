Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

VMware stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

