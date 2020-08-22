Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 384,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $44.65 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $10,352,900 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

