Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of TechnipFMC worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.