Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after buying an additional 420,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

