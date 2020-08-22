Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $296.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.