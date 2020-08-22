Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 55,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

