Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.36

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.36 and traded as low as $39.13. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 322,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.14.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.