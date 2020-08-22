Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRA. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.50 ($54.71).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €34.84 ($40.99) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.39. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($114.42).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

