GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA) Shares Up 0.5%

GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.49. 8,071 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

About GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.