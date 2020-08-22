Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.37. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 490,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

