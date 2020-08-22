Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Globe Life worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Globe Life by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,820,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after buying an additional 258,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

