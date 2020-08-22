Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives $244.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.