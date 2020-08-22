Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.20

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $283.20 and traded as high as $310.60. Grainger shares last traded at $308.60, with a volume of 907,696 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

Get Grainger alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.27.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($396.05). Also, insider Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.94). Insiders purchased 306 shares of company stock worth $90,350 in the last quarter.

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.