Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,918,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,799,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 910,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 251,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,376 shares in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBS stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

RBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

