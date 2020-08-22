Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,812 Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $52,224,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 606,497 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 585,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 117,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $106.13 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,053 shares of company stock worth $8,242,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

