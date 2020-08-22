Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Infinera by 48.2% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 212,967 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,725,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 288,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

