Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE NFG opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

