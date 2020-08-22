Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,209 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Progress Software by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.