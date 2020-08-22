Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,509 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $189,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $521,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $1,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,485 shares of company stock worth $12,237,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

